Insider Selling: Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Director Sells 9,949 Shares of Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 9,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $330,804.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 901,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,969,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bhaskar Chaudhuri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 29th, Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 51 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $1,402.50.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.10. 482,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,539. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.91. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $40.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.59.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 110.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 86.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARQT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical cream formulation of roflumilast that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

