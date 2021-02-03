Insider Buying: Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Director Purchases 893 Shares of Stock

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Director David M. Buicko purchased 893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.75 per share, with a total value of $30,138.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at $175,837.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ CHMG opened at $34.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $159.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.06. Chemung Financial Co. has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $41.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.21 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 21.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chemung Financial Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHMG. TheStreet upgraded Chemung Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. DA Davidson lowered Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemung Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Chemung Financial by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Chemung Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its position in Chemung Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 387,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,167,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chemung Financial by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.63% of the company’s stock.
Chemung Financial Company Profile
Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.
See Also: Cryptocurrencies
Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.