Insider Buying: Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Director Purchases 893 Shares of Stock

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Director David M. Buicko purchased 893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.75 per share, with a total value of $30,138.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at $175,837.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ CHMG opened at $34.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $159.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.06. Chemung Financial Co. has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $41.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.21 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 21.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chemung Financial Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.50%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHMG. TheStreet upgraded Chemung Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. DA Davidson lowered Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemung Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Chemung Financial by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Chemung Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its position in Chemung Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 387,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,167,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chemung Financial by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.63% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

