Insider Buying: Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) Director Acquires 2,860 Shares of Stock

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) Director Donald Carty purchased 2,860 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$133.54 per share, with a total value of C$381,926.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,730,567.32.

TSE:CNR traded up C$3.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$135.10. 1,959,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,848. The firm has a market cap of C$96.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.02. Canadian National Railway Company has a 52 week low of C$92.01 and a 52 week high of C$149.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$139.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$138.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.80.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.62 billion. On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway Company will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s payout ratio is 46.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNR shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$155.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$141.00 to C$137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$153.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$160.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$147.20.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

