Input Capital (OTCMKTS:INPCF) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Input Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:INPCF) fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.69. 105 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average is $0.85.

About Input Capital (OTCMKTS:INPCF)

Input Capital Corp. operates as an agricultural commodity streaming company in Canada. The company buys and sells canola from prairie farmers through multi-year streaming contracts. It also provides capital to farmers to assist with the working capital needs, mortgage finance, and crop marketing issues, as well as offers multi-year crop marketing solutions to farmers.

