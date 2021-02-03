Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Inphi had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $187.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ IPHI traded down $3.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $168.56. 27,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,049. Inphi has a 12 month low of $55.72 and a 12 month high of $182.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of -130.91, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.66.

Get Inphi alerts:

In other news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 480,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.54, for a total value of $69,468,959.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,312,133.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Inphi from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Inphi from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.71.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.