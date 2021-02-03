Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $187.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.95 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. Inphi’s revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Shares of IPHI traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.94. 8,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,049. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.66. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. Inphi has a 1-year low of $55.72 and a 1-year high of $182.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Several research firms have weighed in on IPHI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Inphi from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Inphi from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Craig Hallum cut Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.71.

In other Inphi news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 480,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.54, for a total transaction of $69,468,959.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 493,373 shares in the company, valued at $71,312,133.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

