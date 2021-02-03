Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $187.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.95 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Inphi stock traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,049. Inphi has a 1-year low of $55.72 and a 1-year high of $182.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.66. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.98, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07.

In other Inphi news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 480,621 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.54, for a total value of $69,468,959.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 493,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,312,133.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IPHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Inphi from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Inphi from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.71.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

