Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.14-0.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $170-176 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $173.39 million.Inovalon also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.73-0.75 EPS.

NASDAQ:INOV traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.76. 534,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,311. Inovalon has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $27.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.88 and its 200-day moving average is $22.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 648.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64.

INOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Inovalon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Inovalon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Inovalon from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.60.

In other Inovalon news, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $45,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 239,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,362,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $138,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,405,879.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 15,996 shares of company stock valued at $302,859. Corporate insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

