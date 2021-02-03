Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $5,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Ingevity by 33,433.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,044,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023,407 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Ingevity by 247.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,218,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,227,000 after acquiring an additional 867,373 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 818,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,983,000 after buying an additional 364,891 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 550,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,200,000 after buying an additional 75,466 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 386,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,099,000 after buying an additional 63,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ingevity from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingevity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

Shares of NGVT opened at $69.84 on Wednesday. Ingevity Co. has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $79.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.