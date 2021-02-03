Infusive Compounding Global Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:JOYY) Trading Up 1.6%

Infusive Compounding Global Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:JOYY) shares were up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.18 and last traded at $33.18. Approximately 26 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.66.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.88 and a 200 day moving average of $31.07.

