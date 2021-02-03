Inex Project (INEX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $72.00

Inex Project (CURRENCY:INEX) traded down 63.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 3rd. One Inex Project token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Inex Project has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $72.00 worth of Inex Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Inex Project has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Inex Project alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00051578 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.87 or 0.00138496 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00066092 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.67 or 0.00244113 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00062295 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00037747 BTC.

Inex Project Profile

Inex Project’s total supply is 10,890,000,000 tokens. The official website for Inex Project is www.inexprojectofficial.com

Buying and Selling Inex Project

Inex Project can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inex Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Inex Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Inex Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Inex Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Inex Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.