Independent Bank Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.

Independent Bank Group has increased its dividend by 162.5% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,517. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Independent Bank Group has a one year low of $20.35 and a one year high of $70.19.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 27.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist started coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.08.

In related news, Vice Chairman Daniel W. Brooks sold 10,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $665,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,270,477.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alicia Kuhn Harrison bought 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.99 per share, for a total transaction of $105,207.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,195 shares in the company, valued at $133,873.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,325 shares of company stock worth $197,256 and sold 153,613 shares worth $10,075,171. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

