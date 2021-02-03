Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Short Interest Down 20.4% in January

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the December 31st total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms recently commented on IBTX. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Independent Bank Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Independent Bank Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.08.

NASDAQ IBTX traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.85. Independent Bank Group has a 1-year low of $20.35 and a 1-year high of $70.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.15.

In other news, Director G Stacy Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $887,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,924,782.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David R. Brooks sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $7,983,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,093. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,325 shares of company stock worth $197,256 and sold 153,613 shares worth $10,075,171. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 173.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 77,428 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 451,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,930,000 after buying an additional 46,974 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,142,000 after buying an additional 36,899 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,219,000 after buying an additional 27,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

