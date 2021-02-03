Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Independent Bank in a report issued on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.58. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IBCP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $19.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.02. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $22.63. The company has a market capitalization of $429.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 24.64%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the third quarter worth about $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 574.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 67.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 16.3% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

