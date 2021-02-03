Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($1.54) Per Share

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Impinj in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 28th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.54) for the year. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Impinj’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.57) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.14.

Shares of PI stock opened at $58.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 8.38 and a quick ratio of 6.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -30.22 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.42. Impinj has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $63.29.

In other Impinj news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 24,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,960.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired 391,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.09 per share, for a total transaction of $12,179,289.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,580 shares of company stock worth $1,895,255. 25.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Impinj by 457.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Impinj by 1,462.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

