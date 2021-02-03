Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.65

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.649 per share on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Imperial Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

IMBBY stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.22. 466,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,461. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.83. Imperial Brands has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.65.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IMBBY shares. Citigroup lowered Imperial Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

