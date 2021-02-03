II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Receives $69.87 Average PT from Analysts

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.87.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IIVI. Barclays raised their price objective on II-VI from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on II-VI from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on II-VI from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on II-VI from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut II-VI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get II-VI alerts:

Shares of II-VI stock traded down $1.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,713. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -798.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. II-VI has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $96.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.97.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $728.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.86 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 113.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 109,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $6,535,269.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,707,641.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 2,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $120,960.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 29,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 434,697 shares of company stock valued at $27,218,362. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in II-VI by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of II-VI by 98.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.