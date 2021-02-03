IFP Advisors Inc Trims Stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 520.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $2,543,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IRTC. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $236.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.38.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.16, for a total value of $1,155,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,757,041.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin M. King sold 31,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.22, for a total transaction of $8,082,562.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,362,049.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,669 shares of company stock valued at $20,835,262. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $177.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.33. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.54 and a 52-week high of $286.19. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -93.02 and a beta of 1.68.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $71.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.34 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

