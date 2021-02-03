IFP Advisors Inc Sells 4,760 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,760 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 247.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 433,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,412,000 after acquiring an additional 42,447 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. 49.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on BE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Johnson Rice started coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 452,299 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $8,697,709.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,383 shares in the company, valued at $14,776,005.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 11,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total value of $447,541.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,928,839.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 991,849 shares of company stock valued at $24,619,327. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BE stock opened at $38.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.07 and a 200-day moving average of $21.46. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $42.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

