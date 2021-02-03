IFP Advisors Inc Raises Position in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 113.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,368 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 271.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 21.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gerald B. Budde sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $309,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,631,176.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory T. Ackerson sold 6,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $241,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 882,574 shares of company stock valued at $22,613,700 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WKHS opened at $34.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.62. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $40.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WKHS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty began coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Workhorse Group, Inc engages in designing and build performance battery-electric vehicles and aircraft. It develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems. The firm operates in two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The Automotive division operates as a original equipment manufacturer of class 3-6 commercial-grade, medium-duty truck chassis, marketed under the Workhorse brand.

