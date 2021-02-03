IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 146.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,622,000 after buying an additional 1,315,610 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,740,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,477,000 after acquiring an additional 271,371 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,120,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,073,000 after acquiring an additional 232,606 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,716.6% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 196,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,000,000 after purchasing an additional 191,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 884,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,412,000 after purchasing an additional 170,767 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.85. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.02 and a 52 week high of $75.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.