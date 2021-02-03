IFP Advisors Inc Buys 2,306 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in The Mosaic by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in The Mosaic by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 425,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Nwam LLC lifted its position in The Mosaic by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 185,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 15,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Mosaic stock opened at $27.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.09. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.50, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $29.34.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

