IFG Group (LON:IFP) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $96.84

Shares of IFG Group plc (LON:IFP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $96.84 and traded as low as $23.31. IFG Group shares last traded at $23.83, with a volume of 422,219 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 91.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 96.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £203.43 million and a PE ratio of -26.48.

IFG Group Company Profile (LON:IFP)

IFG Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the intermediation and administration of financial service products primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Platform and Independent Wealth Management. The company offers platform services in retirement and wealth planning markets, including individual savings accounts and general investment accounts, as well as self-invested personal pension products; pension administration services; and independent financial advisory services to private clients and organizations.

