IES (IESC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 5th.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $330.40 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IESC opened at $48.46 on Wednesday. IES has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $51.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.66 and its 200-day moving average is $36.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.31.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of IES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

