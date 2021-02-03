Idle One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.06 Million (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Idle token can currently be purchased for about $14.93 or 0.00039942 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Idle has traded up 75.5% against the U.S. dollar. Idle has a total market cap of $14.10 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00052479 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.05 or 0.00139260 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00065532 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00240626 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 67.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00061618 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00038463 BTC.

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 944,481 tokens. Idle’s official website is idle.finance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com

Idle can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

