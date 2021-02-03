IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lessened its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for about 1.4% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $14,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $12.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $494.01. The stock had a trading volume of 14,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,419. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $491.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $428.13. The company has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $522.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total transaction of $5,843,528.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 2,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.08, for a total value of $986,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,477 shares of company stock worth $19,649,190 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.40.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

