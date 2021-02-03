IDEX Price Reaches $0.0695 on Exchanges (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. In the last week, IDEX has traded 82.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. IDEX has a market capitalization of $39.19 million and $4.19 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0695 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00066616 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $336.86 or 0.00909314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005768 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00046442 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00038682 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,740.55 or 0.04698472 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00015198 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00020023 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 564,237,184 coins. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex . IDEX’s official website is idex.market

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

Buying and Selling IDEX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

