Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Identiv Inc. is a global security technology company. It provides trust solutions in the connected world, including premises, information and everyday items. The Company’s trust solutions are implemented using standards-driven products and technology, such as hardware, software, digital certificates, and mobility and cloud services. Its products are used in corporate employee identification cards, company email, information technology networks and facility access control, in national ID cards and passports, transport passes, banking and other uses. Identiv Group, Inc., formerly known as Identive Group, Inc., is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

INVE stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.54. The company had a trading volume of 84,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,554. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.53. Identiv has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $8.92. The company has a market capitalization of $153.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 1.56.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a negative net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $24.86 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Identiv will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nina B. Shapiro sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $110,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Identiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Identiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Identiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 484,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 15,069 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Identiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things worldwide. It operates through two segment, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and access management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

