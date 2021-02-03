IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 699,700 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the December 31st total of 838,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 249,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, SVP Mark Lackner sold 2,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $46,168.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ventures Iv L.P. 5Am sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $10,928,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 804,480 shares of company stock worth $11,004,586. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,156,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,528,000 after buying an additional 147,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 895,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after purchasing an additional 165,745 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 40,058 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,426,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 314.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 50,292 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEAYA Biosciences stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,154. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $546.23 million, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.43.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($3.10). The company had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.83 million. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IDYA. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

