Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Trading Up 12.1%

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s share price rose 12.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.34. Approximately 94,985,164 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 68,064,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of -3.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.68.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter. Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 998.07% and a negative return on equity of 212.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ideanomics by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10,687 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ideanomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ideanomics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Ideanomics by 2,511.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 69,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. 4.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on monetizing the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and Fintech products. Its Mobile Energy Global division provides financial services and incentives for commercial fleet operators, including group purchasing discounts and battery buy-back programs.

