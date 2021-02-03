Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) Shares Gap Down to $2.85

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.85, but opened at $2.48. Iconix Brand Group shares last traded at $2.48, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.00. The company has a market cap of $27.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.39.

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The brand management company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.46 million for the quarter.

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

