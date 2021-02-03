Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.64-0.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $245-265 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $245.79 million.Ichor also updated its Q1 2021
After-Hours guidance to 0.64-0.76 EPS.
Ichor stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.18. 344,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,428. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ichor has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $42.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 2.33.
Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Ichor had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $227.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ichor will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 44,279 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $1,229,627.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 65,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,239.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $50,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,418.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,279 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,968. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Ichor
Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.
