Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ichor had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Ichor stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Ichor has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $42.05. The stock has a market cap of $939.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.98.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $50,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,418.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,279 shares of company stock worth $1,379,968. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ICHR shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Ichor in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ichor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Ichor from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Ichor from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ichor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.13.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

