Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) versus LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Critical Comparison

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) and LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Icahn Enterprises and LCI Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Icahn Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A LCI Industries 0 2 5 0 2.71

LCI Industries has a consensus target price of $112.83, indicating a potential downside of 17.34%. Given LCI Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LCI Industries is more favorable than Icahn Enterprises.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Icahn Enterprises and LCI Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Icahn Enterprises $8.99 billion 1.49 -$1.10 billion ($5.23) -11.04 LCI Industries $2.37 billion 1.45 $146.51 million $5.84 23.37

LCI Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Icahn Enterprises. Icahn Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LCI Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.9% of Icahn Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of LCI Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 90.1% of Icahn Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of LCI Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Icahn Enterprises pays an annual dividend of $8.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.9%. LCI Industries pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Icahn Enterprises pays out -153.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LCI Industries pays out 51.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. LCI Industries has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Icahn Enterprises is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Icahn Enterprises has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, LCI Industries has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Icahn Enterprises and LCI Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Icahn Enterprises -24.19% -19.30% -7.90% LCI Industries 5.38% 17.46% 7.17%

Summary

LCI Industries beats Icahn Enterprises on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States and Internationally. The company's Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. Its Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the retail and wholesale distribution of automotive parts in the aftermarket; and offers automotive repair and maintenance services. This segment also purchases and leases vehicles. Its Food Packaging segment produces and sells cellulosic, fibrous, and plastic casings that are used to prepare and package processed meat products. The company's Metals segment collects, processes, and sells ferrous and non-ferrous metals, as well as processes and distributes steel pipe and plate products. Its Real Estate segment is involved in the rental of retail, office, and industrial properties; construction and sale of single-family and multi-family homes, lots in subdivisions and planned communities, and raw land for residential development; and golf and club operations. The company's Home Fashion segment manufactures, sources, markets, distributes, and sells home fashion consumer products. Icahn Enterprises L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories. This segment serves OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; trucks; boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing, as well as travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers. The Aftermarket segment supplies various components of RV and adjacent industries to retail dealers, wholesale distributors, and service centers. This segment also sells replacement glass and awnings to fulfill insurance claims, biminis, covers, buoys, and fenders to the marine industry. The company was formerly known as Drew Industries Incorporated and changed its name to LCI Industries in December 2016. LCI Industries was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Elkhart, Indiana.

