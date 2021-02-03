iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.23% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Icad, Inc. designs, engineers, develops and manufactures digital image scanners, densitometers, film digitizers and related software for applications in the graphic arts, medical imaging and life sciences markets. The Company sells its products throughout the world through various distributors, resellers, systems integrators and OEM’s. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on iCAD from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on iCAD in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of iCAD from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Shares of ICAD traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.78. The company had a trading volume of 169,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,744. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.98. iCAD has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.52.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. iCAD had a negative net margin of 67.61% and a negative return on equity of 55.84%. The business had revenue of $7.13 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that iCAD will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 18,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $210,541.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 172,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 151,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,665 shares of company stock worth $650,541. 12.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iCAD by 276.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 338,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 248,324 shares during the period. Sturgeon Ventures LLP increased its holdings in iCAD by 175.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 243,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 155,091 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in iCAD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iCAD by 321.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 116,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iCAD in the second quarter worth approximately $702,000. Institutional investors own 44.82% of the company’s stock.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram.

