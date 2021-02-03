ICA Gruppen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ICCGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ICA Gruppen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ICCGF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,700 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the December 31st total of 2,911,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, DNB Markets assumed coverage on shares of ICA Gruppen AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICCGF remained flat at $$47.70 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.70. ICA Gruppen AB has a 52 week low of $38.75 and a 52 week high of $51.24.

About ICA Gruppen AB (publ)

ICA Gruppen AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, engages in the grocery retail business primarily in Sweden and the Baltic countries. The company operates through five segments: ICA Sweden, Rimi Baltic, Apotek HjÃ¤rtat, ICA Real Estate, and ICA Bank. It offers various organic products, private label products, and non-food products; and conducts pharmacy operations.

