ICA Gruppen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ICCGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ICA Gruppen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ICCGF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,700 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the December 31st total of 2,911,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, DNB Markets assumed coverage on shares of ICA Gruppen AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get ICA Gruppen AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICCGF remained flat at $$47.70 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.70. ICA Gruppen AB has a 52 week low of $38.75 and a 52 week high of $51.24.

ICA Gruppen AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, engages in the grocery retail business primarily in Sweden and the Baltic countries. The company operates through five segments: ICA Sweden, Rimi Baltic, Apotek HjÃ¤rtat, ICA Real Estate, and ICA Bank. It offers various organic products, private label products, and non-food products; and conducts pharmacy operations.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for ICA Gruppen AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICA Gruppen AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.