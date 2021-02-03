IBM Retirement Fund Takes Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter worth $1,721,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 32.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after purchasing an additional 51,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

LEG has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

In other news, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $393,030.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,600.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $42.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $22.03 and a 52-week high of $48.73.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

