IBM Retirement Fund Purchases New Stake in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in PPD during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in PPD during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in PPD during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in PPD by 148.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of PPD by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPD stock opened at $34.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 229.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.95. PPD, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $37.51.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PPD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PPD from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist began coverage on PPD in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.06.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services segments. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services.

