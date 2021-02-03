IBM Retirement Fund Purchases New Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Southern Copper by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 18.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. 6.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $86,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,043,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,827,511.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 955,492 shares of company stock valued at $55,829,445. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $68.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.06. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $23.43 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The stock has a market cap of $52.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCCO. HSBC lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $43.44.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

