IBM Retirement Fund Purchases New Position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,540 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AJO LP raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 543.0% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 454,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,821,000 after purchasing an additional 384,011 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in CDK Global by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 623,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,318,000 after purchasing an additional 296,308 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 435,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,979,000 after buying an additional 258,893 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 574,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,053,000 after buying an additional 131,282 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,723,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,109,000 after buying an additional 92,900 shares during the period. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CDK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

Shares of CDK Global stock opened at $52.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.20. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.12 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 1.38.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CDK Global news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,278 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

