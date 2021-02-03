IBM Retirement Fund Purchases 2,187 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 169,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 36,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 18,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

NYCB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, CSFB lowered their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.88.

Shares of NYCB opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $11.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average of $9.57.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.05 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 88.31%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

