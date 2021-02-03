IBM Retirement Fund Invests $203,000 in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Dropbox by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Dropbox by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Dropbox by 307.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $70,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $187,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,911 shares of company stock valued at $940,024 over the last ninety days. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $25.16. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.63, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

