IBM Retirement Fund Invests $148,000 in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 0.9% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 99,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 8.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.1% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 99,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 60.0% in the third quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. 140166 increased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.03. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.33 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.