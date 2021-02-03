IBEX Limited’s Lock-Up Period To End on February 3rd (NASDAQ:IBEX)

IBEX’s (NASDAQ:IBEX) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, February 3rd. IBEX had issued 4,761,905 shares in its IPO on August 7th. The total size of the offering was $90,476,195 based on an initial share price of $19.00. After the expiration of IBEX’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
A number of research firms have recently commented on IBEX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of IBEX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of IBEX from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of IBEX from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IBEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.
IBEX opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.47. The firm has a market cap of $341.10 million and a P/E ratio of 22.08. IBEX has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $22.79.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in IBEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in IBEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in IBEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in IBEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in IBEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.24% of the company’s stock.
IBEX Company Profile
IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.
Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations
Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.