IBEX Limited’s Lock-Up Period To End on February 3rd (NASDAQ:IBEX)

IBEX’s (NASDAQ:IBEX) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, February 3rd. IBEX had issued 4,761,905 shares in its IPO on August 7th. The total size of the offering was $90,476,195 based on an initial share price of $19.00. After the expiration of IBEX’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBEX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of IBEX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of IBEX from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of IBEX from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IBEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

IBEX opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.47. The firm has a market cap of $341.10 million and a P/E ratio of 22.08. IBEX has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $22.79.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $108.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.54 million. On average, equities analysts predict that IBEX will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in IBEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in IBEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in IBEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in IBEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in IBEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

