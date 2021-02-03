Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Cut to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $19.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 30.07% from the stock’s current price.

HYLN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Shares of HYLN stock opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. Hyliion has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $58.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.02.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.36). On average, equities analysts forecast that Hyliion will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,333,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the fourth quarter valued at about $599,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,943,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Cedar Park, Texas.

