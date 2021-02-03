Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $36.00 price objective on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Hutchison China MediTech Limited researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and health-related consumer products. The Company offers drugs for oncology and autoimmune diseases treatment. Hutchison China MediTech Limited is based in Hong Kong. “
HCM opened at $34.26 on Tuesday. Hutchison China MediTech has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -42.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.64.
Hutchison China MediTech Company Profile
Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.
