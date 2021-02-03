Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $36.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hutchison China MediTech Limited researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and health-related consumer products. The Company offers drugs for oncology and autoimmune diseases treatment. Hutchison China MediTech Limited is based in Hong Kong. “

HCM opened at $34.26 on Tuesday. Hutchison China MediTech has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -42.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.64.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,687,000 after acquiring an additional 770,058 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 875.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 444,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 399,369 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hutchison China MediTech by 7.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,421,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,134,000 after acquiring an additional 103,722 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Hutchison China MediTech by 95.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 137,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 67,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 307,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 66,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

Hutchison China MediTech Company Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

