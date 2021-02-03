Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 164,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Macy’s by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,308,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,378 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Macy’s by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 35,091,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,362 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Macy’s by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,192,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,198,000 after purchasing an additional 907,953 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,244,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,492,000 after purchasing an additional 875,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stamos Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in Macy’s by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after buying an additional 515,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on M shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. OTR Global raised shares of Macy’s to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.59.

Shares of NYSE:M traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.52. 495,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,857,596. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.60. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $22.30.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

