Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 152,000 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 256,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 579.7% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 3,387.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares during the period. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

In related news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $11,307,254.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,603,626 shares in the company, valued at $67,651,133.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SIRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $7.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.08.

SIRI stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.23. 491,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,055,359. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.98. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 137.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.