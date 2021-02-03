Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Purchases 25,775 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,875 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,775 shares during the period. Century Communities makes up approximately 0.9% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $1,998,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Century Communities by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Century Communities by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Century Communities by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 9,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Century Communities by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on CCS shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Century Communities from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zelman & Associates lowered Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.50 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, 140166 assumed coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

CCS traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $48.70. 5,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,365. Century Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $52.75. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.90.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

