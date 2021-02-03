Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $118.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $104.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.18.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,584. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $123.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.37.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $414.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $821,473.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

